Carteret County school board to discuss mask-optional policy Tuesday

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Education will consider keeping masks optional inside public school buildings during its meeting Tuesday.
Members will meet at 6 p.m. in the school system’s central services office on Safrit Drive, with public comment received at the beginning of the meeting. Staff will also broadcast the meeting live on the district’s YouTube channel.
According to the board’s agenda packet, Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson plans to recommend keeping face coverings optional. He is set to present district data on COVID-19 cases and quarantines in schools prior to his recommendation.
According to data posted Friday on the school district’s website, there were eight students and one employee who tested positive for COVID-19 from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2.
N.C. Session Law 2021-130 requires boards of education to vote at least once a month on whether their face covering policies should be modified.
In September, county school board members voted to make masks optional once the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate fell below 5%, which happened in October. Then, at their Nov. 4 meeting, members voted to remove the 5% metric and instead review other data in addition to the positivity rates. As of Wednesday, the county’s positivity rate was 5.4%.
In other action during the regular meeting Tuesday, the board will:
· Consider adoption of a $2.9 million budget revision that adjusts the 2021-22 operating and capital budget due to receiving additional federal funds following adoption of the budget in November.
· Consider annual reorganization of the board, including the chairperson and vice chairperson.
· Receive a report about a recent meeting some school board members attended with advisory councils from eastern county schools at East Carteret High School.
· Receive a report from board members who attended a N.C. Schools Boards Association professional development meeting.
· Receive updates on bond projects.
· Hear comments from the superintendent and board members.
· Hear a performance from the Croatan High School vocal ensemble.
The board will also recognize several students, staff and board members who have received awards in November and December. Those scheduled to be recognized are:
· State cross country champion student-athlete Navaya Zales, a senior at CHS.
· The CHS men’s cross country team for placing second at the state level.
· U.S. Presidential Scholars Juan Torres, a senior at Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School, and Meredith Brooks, a senior at East Carteret High School.
· CHS exceptional children’s teacher Jim Stephens as the 2021-22 Carteret County Exceptional Children’s Exceptional Educator.
· Morehead City Middle School assistant principal Allison Graham as the 2022 N.C. Secondary Assistant Principal of the Year.
· Chief technology officer Mike McKay as the Southeast Regional Chief Technology Officer of the Year.
· The board for earning the N.C. School Boards Association’s Silver Bell Award. To qualify, board members must actively work toward meeting their required 12 hours of training during the July 1 through June 30 timeframe.
Under the consent agenda, the board is set to approve:
· Personnel matters.
· Minutes from the Nov. 3 meeting.
· Fundraiser requests.
· Student transfers.
· Individual class size waiver requests.
