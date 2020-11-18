Health officials report 37 more COVID-19 cases in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 37 for the second day in a row in Carteret County Wednesday, though the number of active cases only went up by 15.
The county reported 1,659 total COVID-19 cases, of which 243 are considered active, and 1,399 have recovered. Seventeen Carteret County residents are reported dead from complications related to COVID-19.
In addition, the county reported nine COVID-19 patients are hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City, as of Wednesday afternoon, one less than was reported Tuesday.
The local increase in the number of cases comes amid a record-breaking surge in cases and hospitalizations state and nationwide. The state reported 1,537 hospitalizations Wednesday, a new high, as well as 3,367 additional COVID-19 cases.
