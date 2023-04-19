MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College (CCC) Board of Trustees selected Janet Eshleman as recipient of the 2023 Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award for her 30 years of service, support and commitment to Carteret County, according to a press release issued April 18.
Eshleman and her late husband, Jim, moved to Morehead City in 1992. Over the course of the next 30 years, she dedicated herself to community service and became known for her fundraising efforts.
The board approved her selection during its April 12 meeting.
As a member of the Board of Directors for Habitat for Humanity, Eshleman helped raise thousands of dollars between 1996 and 2003. After such success, she took her talent to the Carteret County Historical Society where she served as president from 2003 to 2013 until she retired at the age of 85. As president, she continued to fundraise, and many of the exhibits on display today were made possible through her efforts.
In addition to her community service, Eshleman is an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, where she serves as an elder. In 2006, she was honored with the Presbyterian Lifetime Award, and from 2007 to 2009, she moderated the Presbyterian Women.
In February 2022, as Russia invaded Ukraine, Eshleman knew she wanted to do something to help. So, she got to work. Over the course of a few months, she organized a massive yard sale at the old Kmart building in Morehead City. Thousands of people from across eastern North Carolina came to support the cause by volunteering, shopping or making a donation. That weekend, they raised over $43,000 for the people of Ukraine. Janet celebrated her 94th birthday during the event’s cleanup.
“Janet Eshleman is the perfect recipient of the Barwick Award,” CCC Board of Trustees Chairperson Melodie Darden said. “She has touched thousands of lives through her 30-plus years of community and church work. As she celebrates her 95th birthday this May, we are honored to showcase her positive examples of giving to the community.”
The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees established the Dr. Joseph T. Barwick Civic Award in honor of the college’s third president, Joe Barwick, who retired in 2009 after 10 years of service with the college and nearly 40 years with the State of North Carolina.
Eshleman is the 13th recipient of the award since 2010. Other recipients include Joan Lamson, Dr. Tom Steepy, Rodney Kemp, Leonard Safrit, John Capps, Bernie Whalley, Gene McLendon, Ann Goellner, John Smith, Dr. Mary Katherine Lawrence, Dr. Art Klose, and Big Rock Charity Committee.
The CCC Board of Trustees will honor Eshleman at the college’s awards ceremony at 6 p.m. May 11.
