MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Planning Board last week voted to not recommend an amendment to the city’s Unified Development Ordinance that would allow uncovered decks to encroach into the front setback of homes in certain residential areas.
The planning board met Sept. 15 via Zoom to consider the amendment request and others. The request was submitted by Morehead City resident Will Rogers, who is rebuilding his home on Bay Street after it was damaged during Hurricane Florence.
Mr. Rogers told the planning board he wishes to include a front porch on his new home, but he realized city statutes require such a structure to be covered. He submitted a request to also allow for uncovered decks, or porches, in the R5 (residential) and R5S (single-family residential) districts, which include much of downtown.
As proposed, an uncovered deck would be allowed to encroach into the front setback, same as a covered porch.
“If I wanted to build (a porch) the full width of my house all the way to the property line, if it is covered, it is absolutely allowable as it stands right now in R5 and R5S (districts),” Mr. Rogers said. “But the minute I don’t want to pay for roof to cover all of that, immediately it’s not allowed at all.”
The planning board held a lengthy back-and-forth discussion on whether to allow the request, with some members expressing concern about the precedent such a change would set. Planning board member Andrea Smith also worried about how the amendment could potentially change the aesthetics of downtown Morehead City.
“This whole R5 area is changing and we don’t have any sort of restrictions in place, and I’m just trying to decide if changing this is going to affect the aesthetics, truly, or not,” Ms. Smith said. “And my concern ultimately, is it will affect it.”
An initial motion to recommend the amendment failed to get enough votes, and a motion to deny it was set forth instead. Three people voted to deny the motion, two people voted in favor of recommending it and one person abstained from voting.
The Morehead City Council will get the final say on whether to approve the amendment, and Mr. Rogers will have the chance to make his case for the change during a public hearing at the council’s next meeting.
In other business during the Sept. 15 meeting, the planning board:
- Recommended a request submitted by Jared Quillen to rezone 5079 Business Drive from CH (highway commercial) district to I (industrial) district.
- Recommended a request submitted by Ron Smith and Dennis Mock of Carteret Health Care to amend the UDO to define the community hospital as a multi-tenant development and to allow additional primary freestanding signage for the community hospital, subject to specified criteria.
