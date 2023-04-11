MOREHEAD CITY — Coastal Carolina Riverwatch's White Oak Waterkeeper, Riley Lewis, made a presentation in March at the N.C. Water Resources Research Institute conference in Raleigh.
Lewis’s presentation was on the Morehead City nonprofit’s Water Quality for Fisheries Program during a session called “Out of the Box: Creative Approaches to Community Collaboration and Engagement.”
According to a press release from CCRW, the presentation allowed Riley to “highlight the unique work of the WQ4F program and its approach to assessing water quality concerns from multiple stakeholder perspectives.”
Lewis also participated in the conference by moderating a session for other water quality advocates.
"There was incredible support for our WQ4F program from multiple different industry individuals, they really appreciated how many stakeholder groups we collaborated with,” she said in the release. “I left very inspired to continue our fisheries work and many researchers gave great insight into our top water quality issues. There is always more to know and more work to be done."
The 2023 WRRI Annual Conference was held at the N.C. State University McKimmon Center. It provided an opportunity for water quality researchers, professionals and organizations to share their knowledge on the state's water quality. The conference brings together all sectors and all disciplines working in water resources across North Carolina.
The release states that Lewis interacted with water utility representatives, students, consultants, academics, nonprofits, state agency staff, among many others, working across diverse fields such as stream restoration, water supply planning, stormwater management, hydrology and community engagement.
CCRW also participated recently in a state-wide Waterkeeper Lobby day in the N.C. General Assembly. Water representatives from across the state spoke up about legislative needs to protect water quality, according to the release.
“Throughout our state we are seeing stormwater become an increasingly common issue and this threat can be exceptionally severe along the coast,” CCRW executive director Lisa Rider said. “Pollutants in stormwater flow directly into sensitive coastal waters and can greatly impact the swimability, drinkability, and fishability of the waters that surround our coastal communities.
In addition to Rider, Lewis participated in the lobby day, as did CRW Beaufort Commissioner Melvin Cooper and Beaufort resident Logan Louis.
