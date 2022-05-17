BOGUE — The Bogue town council adopted a $267,970 budget for 2022-23 after hearing no comments regarding the proposed plan during a public hearing Monday in town hall.
There is no property tax increase, which is 5-cents per $100 of assessed value, for town residents. The current property tax rate is estimated to generate $38,000 for the town.
The budget is nearly 22% more than the $220,300 budget adopted for 2021-22. The reason for the increase is a $131,310 carry over of American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act fund balance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The budget includes $38,000 for salaries, $118,820 for the American Rescue Plan Act, $30,000 for hurricane damage, $17,000 for professional fees, and many other line items.
Mayor Bobby O’Chat clarified that hurricane damage funds were budgeted “just in case we have a hurricane with storm-related damages.”
Town clerk and budget officer Shawne Southard agreed it was a good idea because it would make it easier to access funds in the event of damages that had to be immediately addressed.
“That way there are funds already in the budget in case we can’t access some of the council members for an emergency meeting,” she said.
Anticipated revenues for 2022-23 include $131,310 from the American Rescue Plan Act, $50,000 from utilities franchises, $38,000 in property taxes, $21,000 in Powell Bill funds, $17,500 in local sales tax and $12,000 for mowing of right-of-ways.
Ms. Southard had originally proposed $8,000 for mowing of right-of-ways, which was $4,000 less than the 2021-22 fiscal year. Council members asked that she add the funds back in to bring the 2022-23 mowing budget to $12,000.
In other business, the town council:
Approved a $2,500 bonus for Ms. Southard after meeting briefly in closed session to discuss personnel matters. The money will come from ARP funds in the 2021-22 fiscal budget.
Adopted policies related to the spending of ARP funds. Those policies are nondiscrimination, conflict of interest and record retention. Ms. Southard said the federal government requires the policies to be in place in order to spend the money.
Adopted a grant project ordinance for ARP funds that states money must be spent by Dec. 31, 2024.
Approved Ms. Southard to pursue the town sponsoring a family-friendly parking area at White Oak Elementary School during the western Carteret County fireworks celebration set for Sunday, July 3, at Mac Daddy’s Family Entertainment Center in Cape Carteret. All western towns have been asked to contribute to the celebration. The council approved spending up to $1,000 to sponsor ice cream or a similar treat for those parking in the area.
