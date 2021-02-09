Consolidated board to review grants to assist with COVID-19 response

MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County Consolidated Human Services Board will consider accepting two grants to help with COVID-19 mass vaccination planning and implementation and prevention.
The board will take up the matter during its February meeting, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom. Those wanting to attend can visit carteretcountync.zoom.us/j/85309793134?pwd=Ky9ocGhUblFrS3ltTFFVWXdNZ3o5Zz09.
Anyone wishing to make public comment during the meeting should email Consolidated Human Services Board Director Cindy Homan at cindy.holman@carteretcountync.gov ahead of time to share information they would like to see presented.
The first grant being considered would provide $38,164 in state funding to the County Health Department “to help support activities associated with COVID-19 mass vaccination planning and implementation,” according to a proposal from Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon.
The funding may be used for associated costs for vaccine storage and handling and planning and vaccination services in open and closed dispensing locations. This includes funds for staff to serve as vaccinators, contract needs for vaccination services and other infection control supplies.
“This effort will occur in phases with a focus on targeted populations following (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and North Carolina guidelines,” the proposal states.
The second grant is for $16,896 through the N.C. Division of Public Health, Communicable Disease Branch. The funds can be used “to prevent, prepare for and respond to” the pandemic, according to Ms. Cannon’s grant proposal.
The money will help carry out surveillance, epidemiology, laboratory capacity, infection control, mitigation, communications and other preparedness and response activities. This includes but is not limited to COVID-19 vaccine administration.
Other items included on the agenda include:
- Acceptance of a $150,000 N.C. Office of Rural Health Community Health Grant. The funds will be used to assist with providing adult primary care services to underserved and medically indigent patients. The health department currently provides adult primary care services to insured, uninsured and Medicaid patients. If awarded, the money will be used to reimburse the department for eligible expenses, including clinical staff salaries and benefits, medical office supplies and equipment.
- Presentation of the 2020 Communicable Disease Report.
- Presentation of 2020 Animal Control statistics.
- Health department updates.
- County Department of Social Services updates.
- A director’s report.
