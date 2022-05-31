MOREHEAD CITY — About 50 Carteret County area veterans and residents gathered for a Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in Bayview Cemetery in Morehead City to pay tribute to those who died while serving the country.
“We’re here to honor those who gave their lives so we could be free and stand here today,” Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones said during the ceremony, sponsored by American Legion Post 46. “It’s up to us to teach these things to our children. We can’t forget our past or those who gave themselves for our freedom.”
Ike Southerland of Morehead City was among those who came to honor the nation’s fallen.
“We try to come every year to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country,” he said.
During the ceremony, representatives of the American Legion Post and its auxiliary placed a wreath at the memorial, and those attending were invited to place small flags as well.
“As we pause to place the memorial wreath today, let us remember that more than 1 million American service members have died in wars that our nation has been involved in since the first colonial soldiers took up arms in 1775,” incoming American Legion Post Commander Rebecca Sotirkys said. “Many of these solders died protecting one another, but they served to preserve that thing most sacred — freedom. By remaining true to the principles of honor, courage and sacrifice, we honor these men and women.”
Following the ceremony, Vietnam veteran Melvin Guthrie of Mill Creek was among those who quietly placed a flag at the memorial.
“I do it because it was my honor to have served my country, and I’m praying for all those men who didn’t make it home,” he said.
The ceremony also included Post Judge Advocate Bob Kirk leading the observance of the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Empty Chair ceremony. In addition, Sean Cassidy of Morehead City recited “In Flanders Fields.”
Previously called Decoration Day, the first national observance was May 30, 1868 at Arlington National Cemetery. The alternative name, Memorial Day, wasn’t commonly used until after World War II. Federal law later recognized the holiday as Memorial Day in 1967. Then, in 1971, through the Federal Holiday Act, Memorial Day was officially changed to be observed on the last Monday in May.
