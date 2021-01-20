Council to meet Wednesday
The Newport Town Council will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the town hall boardroom and online via Zoom. Interested participants may attend the meeting online by requesting a link via email from Assistant Town Manager Teresa Fulk at tfulk@townofnewport.com.
The council is holding the meeting to continue a public hearing on a rezoning request for the property at 501 East Chatham St., followed by consideration of action. The council is also scheduled to set a public hearing date for a rezoning request for property at 982 Chatham St.
