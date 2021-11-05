BEAUFORT — The Michael J. Smith Field Airport received a clean bill of financial health in this year’s independent audit, performed by the New Bern branch of the firm Carr, Riggs & Ingram and presented to the Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority last week.
John Reid Parker, an accountant with Carr, Riggs & Ingram who has led audits for the airport in the past, presented results of this year’s investigation during the airport authority’s monthly meeting Oct. 28 via Zoom. The audit is for the fiscal 2020-21, which ended June 30.
“In our opinion, the financial statements are presented fairly in all material respects,” he said. “So kind of in layman’s terms, you had a clean audit opinion. We found no issues of any account balances, any transactions, any presentation of the financial information.”
Further, though it wasn’t required as part of this year’s audit, Mr. Parker said his team found no deficiencies in internal controls in regard to the airport’s handling of finances, grant administration and related areas.
“With our audit procedures, we’re always looking to make sure internal controls are in place to prevent any material misstatements and noncompliance of grant requirements and things,” he said. “I’m glad to say that I don’t have anything to report to the board in terms of any internal control findings.”
According to the audit report, as of June 30, the airport’s total net position had increased by $1,090,384 over the previous year. Mr. Parker noted the relatively large increase, which also drove up some of the airport’s fund balances, could be attributed to three main sources: the roughly $1 million in insurance proceeds for damage from Hurricane Florence, a $600,000 loan from the county for construction of the new fuel farm and about $100,000 in coronavirus relief funds.
“Those are really the drivers of the changes that occurred in the financial statements,” Mr. Parker said, taking authority members through the airport’s various fund balances to show how the money is being accounted for. He also brought up some of the airport’s ongoing efforts – namely the grant-funded hangar rebuild – that involve large amounts of money and will come up in the audit for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The airport authority seemed pleased with the results of the audit and did not have any questions for Mr. Parker.
“The bottom line is everything checked out OK and we’ve got enough money to complete the projects we’re talking about,” authority Chairperson Pat Joyce said. “...But when all that’s said and done, we’re not going to have a whole lot of money left, that’s where we are.”
In other business during the Oct. 28 meeting, the airport authority approved funding a local match for preliminary investigation work for a planned runway 3/21 rehabilitation project. The airport recently received notice from the N.C. Department of Transportation it is being awarded $400,000 to carry out the design work associated with the rehab, which broke down to $360,000 in state funds and $40,000 in local funds.
Randy Fender with the airport’s engineering firm Talbert & Bright told the authority the preliminary work will cost around $117,000, requiring a local match of $11,692 to go with the state’s roughly $105,000 contribution.
“That’s the last thing we need before we can get the request for aid submitted to the (N.C. Division of Aviation) and start getting those grant funds in place,” Mr. Fender said. “...We’ll go ahead and execute that work authorization once the airport has the funds secured, and then once we go through the whole preliminary process, then we’ll work on another work authorization that will do the full design.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.