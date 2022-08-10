Emergency services confirmed a motorcycle collision happened at approximately 11 a.m. Wednesday in Beaufort.
Highway 70 from east of Live Oak in Beaufort was closed due to the crash.
Westbound traffic was still being let through, while officers redirected eastbound traffic to NC 101.
Motorists were asked to avoid the area while emergency crews work to reopen the road.
No additional information is available at this time.
