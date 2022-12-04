HARKERS ISLAND — It didn’t feel much like the season for ducks Saturday but that didn’t stop the enthusiasm for the 34th annual Core Sound Decoy Festival and Waterfowl Weekend.
A large crowd, many in short sleeves, descended upon a warm and overcast Harkers Island ready to enjoy the sights, sounds and smells that have delighted decoy lovers for more than three decades.
“This show is like a family reunion, everybody comes from everywhere,” carver Rodney Baker said. “They come back and stay with their parents, it’s like a homecoming.”
The Gilgos are representative of the festival’s true family feel. Mike was on hand showing the decoys of his father, Lionel.
“We grew up with it,” he said. “Every year, this is what we do. You have Thanksgiving one week, and the next week we’re here.”
Lionel, who was born on Portsmouth Island and grew up in Atlantic, has like many been there since the festival’s beginning in 1988. He couldn’t make it this year due to health issues, but his son and grandsons were the for him.
“His grandkids have grown up with it too, which is great,” Mike said. “It’s all they’ve known. My dad is 85 now. The hands get shakier, but he keeps carving. He still loves it, knows everything about it.”
Baker has been coming to the unique celebration since year one as well.
A Beaufort native and board member of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild, he noted that recent decoy shows around the country have been hurt by the respiratory viruses (flu, COVID, RSV) that have been prevalent in previous weeks.
“They’ve been down,” he said. “This has been consistent here today. It’s about perfect right now, because if it gets too many, you can’t get around.”
Two years ago, the coronavirus pandemic forced exhibitors to display their collections in the back of trucks in the front yard of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild building due to restrictions that limited the annual event to outdoor tailgating, social distancing and mask wearing,
There have been no such limitations the past two years, and both exhibitors and crowds have been out in full force, milling about Harkers Island Elementary School.
“It’s been crowded,” Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild board member and Morehead City native Joe Fulcher said. “Saturdays are usually good. It’s been steady. Last year was a real good show, but today is probably too pretty. You’ve got people out in the water. We need a cool, windy day to bring in the really big crowds.”
Weather was a topic of conversation with temperatures in the low 70s making it feel more like early October than December.
In addition to the decoy exhibits, there were retriever demonstrations, along with duck calling, loon calling and head whittling competitions.
------------------
The crowds continued at “the end of the road” in Harkers Island for Waterfowl Weekend at the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center.
Visitors took in the crab pot Christmas trees at the museum’s “Gallery of Trees,” which tells Core Sound’s story with Down East creativity, love and Christmas spirit.
There were also decoys set out for auction, clothing, works of art, and food offerings such as scallop fritters and sweet puppies.
Leonard Farrugia of Otway said he’s been visiting the museum on Waterfowl Weekend for nearly a decade.
“The upstairs is the best part,” he said. “I’m not from here, I’m from ‘off,’ but I’ve been here about 40 years, and the heritage is really cool. This way, no one ever forgets. It’s a great place to come. The people are great, and the food is excellent. You can’t ask for much better.”
The annual celebration of Down East’s traditions began Friday evening with Harkers Island’s “Bring Back the Lights,” a decorating contest that lights up the island from the bridge to Shell Point, and a new event, Core Sound Chow Down, featuring local cooks, each with their own special chowder-stew.
Vendors filled the front of the museum grounds on Saturday offering all manner of creations.
“I like to come here to shop, I like the museum, and I just love the feel of Harkers Island, it’s really cool,” said Beth Webb of Statesville. “It looks like the entire eastern part of the state turns out for this. It’s great. I like the hometown, family feel of it.”
In addition to the artists and carvers and an online auction, craft sales, yard sales, fundraisers and Down East hospitality greeted visitors every mile of the way.
“I think it’s wonderful,” Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Executive Director Karen Amspacher said. “It’s good for the island. Coming in this morning, there were tents in every other yard, so it’s good for everybody.”
On Sunday morning, a church service was held as part of the weekend activities.
Contact J.J. Smith by email at jj@thenewstimes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.