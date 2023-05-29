EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle nesting season has started, and Emerald Isle got its first one on the beach on May 23.
Dale Baquer, head of the town’s volunteer sea turtle patrol team, said the nest was spotted by Bruce Seitz, appropriately on World Turtle Day.
“The loggerhead turtle laid her nest nice and high on the beach,” she said. Baquer and another nest responder, Heather Keever, were also on duty and happy to help with the marking of the nest.
“We had the first nest on Bogue Banks,” Baquer said. “We’re happy to have the bragging rights.”
The first sea turtle nest in the county this year was found May 6 on South Core Banks on Cape Lookout National Seashore.
When a nest is found, there it is marked with pipes on either side of the nest, and a screen is placed over the nest to prevent predators from digging up the nest. It also was a loggerhead.
Baquer said the Emerald Isle nest was “right on time,” as the season usually begins this time of year.
This year, Emerald Isle has 300 volunteers on the sea turtle team, some of whom walk the beach each morning during the season. They’re on the job rain or shine unless there are lightning storms. They were on the beach each morning during Memorial Day weekend rains.
Baquer said it’s a very dedicated group, almost entirely comprised of Emerald Isle residents, although a few come in from out of the town.
The Emerald Isle team doesn’t just look for and try to protect nests. It also tries to educate people, and members dig trenches to help hatchlings make their way to the ocean in late summer and fall.
“We want to remind people to fill in holes they dig, to use curtains to block out lights that shine on the beach at night and to turn off porch lights at night,” she said. "Lights can confuse female turtles as they come ashore to lay their nests and misdirect hatchlings as they try to get to the sea.
The turtle team held an event earlier this year to provide sea turtle-friendly outdoor lights to oceanfront property owners and gave out many but still have a good many left and will hold another event soon to hand out some more.
Baquer said she is not quite sure what kind of nesting and hatching season to expect this year. She thought 2022 was going to be a very good year at the beginning, but it turned out to be lower in numbers than she initially expected. By contrast, she was surprised by higher-than-expected numbers in 2021.
“You just never really know,” she said. “There are so many factors involved.”
Meanwhile, Baquer said she’s been getting calls about fishermen hooking sea turtles on the Bogue Inlet Fishing Pier in town. The best thing to do in that case, she said, is to call 252-646-8292 so the team can respond. If a fisher feels he or she must cut the line, she urges them to leave at least two feet of line.
Anyone with questions can also email Cheryl.balthrop@emeraldisleseaturtlepatrol.com.
So far this year, there have been 13 nests on Cape Lookout National Seashore and five on Cape Hatteras National Seashore. None had been reported elsewhere in Carteret County as of Monday morning.
In 2022, Emerald Isle led the way on Bogue Banks with 31 nests. Atlantic Beach had six nests, while Pine Knoll Shores had 14 and Indian Beach/Salter Path 10 nests.
In Hammocks Beach State Park, across Bogue Inlet from Emerald Isle in Onslow County, there were 20 nests.
The largest number of nests and hatchlings each year in North Carolina are on Cape Lookout National Seashore and Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
Last year, according to the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, there were 1,958 sea turtle nests in North Carolina, producing about 209,400 eggs. There’s been a general upward trend in recent years, in part because of conservation efforts by teams like the ones in Bogue Banks towns. For example, there were only 881 nests in 2010.
About 95 percent of the nests in the state are laid by loggerheads, although there are a few leatherbacks, greens and Kemp’s Ridleys each year. All sea turtles in the United States are protected by federal law.
The Emerald Isle Sea Turtle Patrol is permitted and trained by the NCWRC to do its work.
The town also has a volunteer Shorebird Response Team. For information or to report an injured bird or other bird problems, call 252-723-7487.
The groups work with other organizations, such as the Possumwood Acres Wildlife Sanctuary in Hubert and the Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue and Rehabilitation Center in Surf City, to get treatment for injured wildlife.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.