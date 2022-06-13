BOGUE — The Bogue town council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 20, in the town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road. Agenda items will include discussion of the Carteret County Coastal Area Management Act land-use plan, a fire prevention and protection ordinance from Western Carteret Fire Department and American Rescue Plan money ideas.
There will also be discussion about Kona Ice working at White Oak Elementary School during the western county July 4 celebration.
