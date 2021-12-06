GALLERY: Crystal Coast celebrates holiday season with tree lightings

From left, Jackson Williams, Mason Lancaster and Bradley Williams sport festive hats as they wait for the Christmas tree lighting to begin in Morehead City’s Katherine Davis Park Friday night. (Elise Clouser photo)

See a gallery from Christmas tree lightings in Morehead City and Beaufort Friday below.

GALLERY: Crystal Coast celebrates holiday season with tree lightings

1 of 9

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.