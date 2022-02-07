Carteret County reports decrease in active COVID cases, positivity rate Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department reported a decrease in the percent positivity rate and the number of active COVID-19 cases Monday, mirroring state and nationwide trends that indicate the highly contagious omicron variant is beginning to abate in the U.S.
Health officials reported 81 active cases as of Monday afternoon, compared to 140 on Friday. The percent positivity rate was 25.7%, still high relative to the entire pandemic, but down from 29.6% reported by the health department Friday.
The statewide positivity rate as of Monday afternoon was 19.3%. Also on Monday, North Carolina reported its smallest single-day increase of positive cases since Dec. 28 with 4,727 new cases. Carteret County had 201 new cases over the weekend, for 13,290 total cases confirmed since the onset of the pandemic.
Though hospitalizations appear to have peaked and are slowly falling statewide, the numbers are still elevated at Carteret Health Care as of Monday. There were 27 hospitalizations reported at the facility, one more than Friday’s census, with 12 patients fully vaccinated and 15 not fully vaccinated.
Meanwhile, Carteret County Schools reported 117 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in schools Jan. 28 – Feb. 3, up from 83 the previous week.
Of the cases reported, 92 were students, up from 58 the previous week, and 25 were employees, the same as the previous week. The number of positive cases reflect 1.16% of the county school system student population and 2.33% of staff.
There are 7,915 students enrolled in county public schools, with 1,070 employees.
Cases were reported at multiple schools across the county, with the highest number reported at East Carteret High School, at 15 cases.
