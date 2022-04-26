RALEIGH — Meteorologists in North Carolina and beyond have forecast and above-average hurricane season for the Atlantic region, including Carteret County.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from June 1 – Nov. 30. North Carolina is among the most at-risk Atlantic Coast states for hurricanes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory says in its FAQ on hurricanes, last revised June 1, 2021, that North Carolina has had 58 hurricanes make landfall in it from 1851-2020, the fourth-highest number on the U.S. Atlantic Coast.
Each year, several meteorological laboratories and weather forecasting services issue forecasts on the upcoming Atlantic hurricane season. NOAA’s National Hurricane Center issues its forecast in early May, while others issue theirs earlier. This year, AccuWeather issued its forecast March 30.
According to AccuWeather’s March 30 announcement, the forecasting service is calling for 16-20 named storms for this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, including 6-8 hurricanes and 3-5 major hurricanes. AccuWeather said 4-6 of these storms may have direct effects on the U.S. coast.
AccuWeather Senior Editor Kevin Byrne said in the March 30 report the upcoming season’s forecast is “nearly identical to how 2021 played out.”
“Last year, the 21 names storms included seven hurricanes and four major hurricanes,” Mr. Byrne said. “Eight of those storms made a direct impact on the U.S.”
AccuWeather went on to say in the March 30 report warm waters may result in early-season development of tropical storms. La Nina, a climate phenomenon characterized by lower-than-average temperatures in the Pacific Ocean, may also be a contributing factor to this year’s hurricane season.
In North Carolina itself, N.C. State University Professor of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences Dr. Lian Xie issued a forecast April 20. Dr. Zie said NCSU researchers forecast 17-21 named storms this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, including seven to nine hurricanes, of which three to five may become major hurricanes. NCSU postdoctoral researcher Xia Sun and NCSU grad student Luke Friedman contributed to the report.
Meanwhile, the Colorado State University Department of Atmospheric Science has also released its forecast for Atlantic Hurricane Season 2022. According to the April 7 forecast, CSU meteorologists forecast 19 named storms, of which nine may become hurricanes and four may reach hurricane strength. All these forecasts are above the annual averages of 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
CSU Research Scientist Dr. Philip Klotzbach and CSU Professor Dr. Michael Bell released the April 7 report.
“We anticipate an above-average probability for major hurricanes making landfall along the continental United States coastline and in the Caribbean,” they said. “As is the case with all hurricane seasons, coastal residents are reminded that it only takes one hurricane making landfall to make it an active season for them; they should prepare the same for every season, regardless of how much activity is predicted.”
NOAA meteorologists encourage coastal residents and others who live in areas a hurricane may affect to prepare each hurricane season. To that end, NOAA holds a hurricane preparedness week each year. This year, hurricane preparedness week is May 1-7.
The National Weather Service offers safety tips and resources to help coastal residents and others prepare for hurricanes, as well as actions to steps to take after a hurricane. More information is available at the NWS website www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane.
