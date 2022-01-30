Cedar Point waives fines on Lutheran properties after cleanup

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point commissioners agreed Tuesday night to waive fines accumulated last year when a property owner did not sufficiently clean up debris and abandoned vehicles at 1121 and 1127 Highway 24.
The board acted during its monthly meeting in the town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The properties were owned by Drew Lutheran, who died Oct. 15, 2021. However, town manager David Rief said Tuesday night family members took over the cleanup work and are almost finished.
The fines, dismissed by a unanimous vote, totaled $16,811.
Mr. Lutheran was reportedly sick for a couple of months before he died.
Mr. Rief credited Mr. Lutheran’s daughter, Taylor Massey, for nearly completing the cleanup.
“There’s a little bit still to do, but she took action and I don’t see the need” to pursue collecting the fines, Mr. Rief said, because the point of the fines was to encourage cleanup.
Mayor Scott Hatsell thanked the family for its efforts.
Mr. Lutheran was president of Swannsborough Yacht Club Enterprises Inc., which Carteret County listed last year as the owner of the old Cedar Point Tavern building and property at 1121 Highway 24. Mr. Lutheran personally was recorded as the owner of the adjoining property to the east at 1127 Highway 24.
Though there have been rumors of a possible sale of one or both of the properties, Carteret County has not changed the ownership in its GIS records. Both are zoned for commercial use.
The Swansboro Yacht Club, also on Highway 24 in the neighboring town, was severely damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018 and has never reopened.
For some time before his death, Mr. Lutheran was trying to turn the old tavern building into a private club.
Cedar Point commissioners voted 4-0 in December 2020 to approve a special-use permit for Mr. Lutheran to operate a private bar.
The permit was good for one year, so it has since expired. During that meeting, Mr. Lutheran said he and his wife were having extreme financial problems.
The fine for noncompliance with the cleanup order was $100 per violation on the first day, then $50 per violation on subsequent days.
