emerald isle — One month after Transportation Impact’s acquisition by New York City-based equity firm The Jordan Company LLC, TI’s Chief Executive Officer Berkley Stafford said neither the firm nor its community-oriented culture are going anywhere but up.
“Our headquarters will always be in Emerald Isle,” Mr. Stafford said in an interview Wednesday. “And our culture … it’s in our bones, it’s our DNA.”
In fact, Mr. Stafford said, the additional financial wherewithal provided by TJC will allow TI to acquire additional companies – part of rapidly growing TI’s vision – and to spread that culture of philanthropy and involvement in community events and causes to other communities where it will have a “footprint.”
TI, founded in 2008 in Emerald Isle, and 38-year-old TJC officially announced the partnership in a news release Friday, March 20.
“We are excited to have TJC as our new equity partner,” Mr. Stafford said in the release. “TJC brings an impressive track record of expanding tech-enabled logistics businesses. The partnership with TJC, combined with the strong TI team and our innovative technology, positions the company well for the next steps in its evolution."
That evolution, he said in the interview, will see TI increasingly focus on “business intelligence” – drilling down through layers of data in order to help clients improve not just shipping cost efficiency, but everything they do – and on acquisition of companies that can help do that.
He said TI wants to “leapfrog” its already rapid growth and development and become a “multi-modal business platform.”
TI is described in the release as a company that helps other firms by providing “technology and service solutions that reduce costs for high-volume shippers through automatic billing error refunds, carrier agreement negotiation, and both real-time and planned shipping optimization for small parcel and freight.”
Brian Higgins, a partner in TJC, which also owns Bojangles, said in the same release, “We are extremely impressed by what the current management team and employees have accomplished in building TI into a technology-forward, market-leading business that drives ongoing savings and efficiencies for shippers.
“TI is a very strong fit with our existing portfolio companies, and we expect to leverage our capital and experience in the logistics space to help management continue to grow the business,” he continued.
The price of the acquisition has not been disclosed, said Mr. Stafford, who is on the new TI Board of Directors, along with TI founder and Chairman Keith Byrd, who remains an owner.
“The collective and collaborative hard work by everyone on the TI team has allowed our company to provide unique value for our customers,” Mr. Byrd said in the release. “This partnership will continue to facilitate a relentless focus on customers while providing our employees with new challenges and opportunities.”
Since its founding by former United Parcel Service executives Mr. Byrd and Travis Burt, TI has expanded from a broom closet in a surf shop owned by Mr. Byrd and former TI managing partner Doug Starcke, to a 12,500 square-foot office off Crew Drive.
Mr. Stafford, who joined the company in 2013 after working for UPS since 1992, said he and Mr. Byrd are joined on the company’s new board of directors by two TJC board members and one “independent.”
By the beginning of June, Mr. Stafford said in the interview, TI expects to move into its 12,000-square-footaddition at the same location.
The company has 81 employees, serves more than 900 customers and manages in excess of $1 billion dollars of logistics spending. It’s been included seven times as an Inc. 5000 honoree and has received numerous awards for its workplace, culture and commitment to community.
Among those commitments is sponsorship of Emerald Isle’s annual St. Patrick’s Festival, which draws about 30,000 people each year, college scholarships for local high school students, numerous beach and road cleanups and donations of time and money to other community projects and causes.
Mr. Stafford said those things are at the center of TI’s “core philosophy,” which encompasses values such as a strong work ethic, integrity, professionalism, passion and constant striving for perfection.
He said as TI acquires other companies, the firm will look for companies with not only expertise but similar values, and get them to adopt the TI culture.
That, he said, will enable TI to help more communities and help Emerald Isle more.
“What we anticipate, as we grow, is that the impact we have in our local community – Emerald Isle – will grow too,” he said.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
