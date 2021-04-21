National Day of Prayer
A National Day of Prayer team has scheduled four events for Carteret and adjacent counties Thursday, May 6.
Three prayer services will be held at noon, with a fourth larger event planned for 6:30 p.m. at Carteret County Speedway in Peletier.
The noon events will be at Encounter 61 Church on Emerald Isle, New Creations Worship Center in Havelock and TJ’s in Swansboro.
The roots of National Day of Prayer began with the first call to prayer in 1775, when the Continental Congress asked the colonies to pray for wisdom in forming a nation. In 1952, President Harry Truman signed National Day of Prayer into law as an annual event. In 1988, the law was amended by President Ronald Reagan to permanently set the day as the first Thursday in May.
