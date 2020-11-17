Parker Honda donates to school foundation

MOREHEAD CITY — Parker Honda of Morehead City recently donated $2,600 to the Carteret County Public School Foundation.
The dealership donated a portion of the proceeds from each new car sold during October to the organization.
Founded in 2010, the foundation is a nonprofit that focuses on enriching education for students and supporting faculty and schools.
Parker Honda will direct its donation to the Student Assistance Fund, one of three ways the foundation stewards funding. The money is used for things such as eyeglasses, dental and medical needs that are not addressed through other means, food and clothing needs, electricity bill payments and other student/family needs.
“The Carteret County Public School Foundation appreciates the support provided to our students in need by Parker Honda,” Foundation Secretary Tabbie Nance said. “There are many students and families struggling to make ends meet, and partnerships such as this one with Parker Honda provide the funds to meet the immediate needs of young people. This support is greatly appreciated.”
“We are so proud to be able to partner up with our customers and give back in a way that we know will make a positive impact,” said Lindsay Parker, marketing director for Parker Auto Group. “It’s important that we give back to a community that has supported us for over 73 years, and we feel that partnering with the Carteret County Public School Foundation is a great way to achieve this goal.”
