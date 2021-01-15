MOREHEAD CITY — After participating in a trial for drug company Eli Lilly studying the effectiveness of antibodies in treating severe cases of COVID-19, Carteret Health Care is making the treatment widely available to certain individuals who have tested positive for the disease.
Monoclonal antibody treatments have been shown to help reduce the severity of illness in patients with COVID-19, decreasing the likelihood that an individual will need to be hospitalized for their symptoms. CHC announced Thursday the hospital has launched an antibody infusion clinic to administer the emergency treatment.
“This treatment can help some folks avoid having to go to the hospital,” Dr. Clyde Brooks, vice president of medical staff services at CHC, said in a release.
The clinic will use monoclonal antibodies developed by drug companies Eli Lilly and Regeneron, both of which have received emergency use authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The treatment is for adults and children who test positive for COVID-19 and are at high risk of developing severe symptoms that could lead to hospitalization. That includes individuals who fall under one or more of the following high-risk groups:
- Anyone 65 years of age or older.
- Anyone 55 years of age or older with cardiovascular disease, hypertension or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease/other chronic respiratory disease.
- Anyone with a body mass index greater than or equal to 35.
- Anyone with chronic kidney disease, diabetes or an immunosuppressive disease.
- Anyone currently receiving immunosuppressive treatment.
To be eligible, individuals must present one of the above risk factors and have tested positive or displayed symptoms within 10 days of receiving antibody treatment.
To see if you are eligible to receive the antibody treatment, contact your primary care physician or CHC at 252-499-8633. Infusions are offered at the hospital’s outpatient clinics and appointments last around two hours.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.