County adds 27 COVID-19 cases Wednesday

CARTERET COUNTY — The county reported 27 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with 118 cases considered active at this time.
The new confirmed cases bring Carteret County’s overall total to 1,298 since March. The county reports 1,167 people have recovered, while 13 residents have died from complications related to COVID-19.
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care decreased to six Wednesday, down from nine hospitalizations reported Tuesday.
Also, as of Wednesday, there are 135 pending COVID-19 test results, out of 12,784 total known tests performed.
County health officials continue to encourage practices to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, including frequent hand washing, wearing a face covering and standing at least 6 feet apart from others.
