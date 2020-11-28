BSES educator named Tar Heel Teacher of the Week

NEWPORT — A Bogue Sound Elementary School teacher was recently named Tar Heel Teacher of the Week and will be recognized during an upcoming University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill basketball game.
Jason Vanzant, a science, technology, engineering and math teacher, was selected for the honor by Carteret-Craven Electric Cooperative for his participation in the Bright Ideas grant program. According to the co-op, Mr. Vanzant is being recognized for his “outstanding work in the classroom” and as the highest-scoring applicant in the 2020-21 grant program.
Mr. Vanzant is a multi-year grant winner, with his project this year known as “Hydro, Hydro, it’s Massive Plants We Grow.” He will be featured during the Wednesday UNC basketball game against College of Charleston.
CCEC and the Carteret-Craven Electric Foundation awarded $23,316 in Bright Ideas education grants to 31 local teachers to fund engaging projects for their students this year. More than 7,100 students at schools in Carteret County and Havelock will benefit from these grants.
Since the Bright Ideas grant program started in 1994, CCEC and its foundation have contributed more than $536,000 to local teachers. Bright Ideas is a statewide effort offered by electric cooperatives throughout North Carolina.
“The Bright Ideas grant program is part of the co-op’s ongoing commitment to building a brighter future through community support of education,” CCEC said.
