CAPE CARTERET — Mayor Will Baker issued an apology Tuesday for inadvertently excluding some people who might have wanted to comment during a public hearing Monday night on a proposal to schedule a Nov. 3 bond referendum to finance completion of the Cape Carteret Trail.
“I understand there were a few people who showed up, but were either confused about the procedure or unaware of the requirement to sign up beforehand to speak, and that we would not be allowing people to sit in the board room during the meeting,” he said in a release. “I would like to apologize for this confusion, and I deeply regret they were not allowed to speak.”
Some people did speak in town hall and on the GoToMeeting videoconference platform during the meeting. The mayor also read letters from some who had submitted written comments.
In an interview Tuesday, Mayor Baker said the few people inside town hall Monday night didn’t know there was anyone else outside who wanted to comment, but he and others heard from them Tuesday morning.
“Starting in April, our board meetings have been completely virtual, and online since the Phase II (novel coronavirus) orders were put in place by the Governor,” he added in his release. Monday night’s meeting was set up so those attending in person and online could comment, he continued.
“I was determined to exhaust all possibilities to make sure those who had problems attending online had an opportunity to speak and be heard,” he said in the release. “In order to comply with the Phase II rules, this seemed to be the best alternative and I think our staff did a fantastic job setting this up and getting everything connected to the virtual meeting.”
He emphasized those who were unintentionally prohibited from commenting “can still submit their comments in writing to the town and I will personally read them at our meeting this Thursday,” before the board votes on whether to schedule the referendum.
Those comments should be emailed to Town Clerk Sherrie Hancock at shancock@capecarteret.org.
“We are trying to do as much as we can to ensure peoples’ right to speak while also adhering to the current Phase II requirements, and keeping our staff, citizens and commissioners safe,” Mayor Baker concluded. “I take complete responsibility for any inconvenience this has caused, and I hope those who wished to speak will write the town so we can read your comments.”
In the interview, he also noted he had heard from people who watched and listened online and said the speakers inside town hall were hard to hear or understand.
“We’re going to work on that,” he said, and noted he realizes many of the town’s residents are elderly and not familiar or comfortable with technology.
He also said the town takes the coronavirus very seriously and is prepared to work hard to ensure good access to government during a hard situation that doesn’t appear likely to ease “in the next few months.”
