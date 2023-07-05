INDIAN BEACH — Indian Beach is celebrating its 50th birthday this year, and officials have planned a couple of events in the next few weeks to commemorate the birth of what was and still is the county’s smallest town in terms of year round population.
At the town board of commissioners’ meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 12, there will be a ceremonial cake-cutting. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the town hall off Highway 58.
Then, on Thursday, Aug. 20, at the third annual Indian Beach/Salter Path Community Unity Night Out, there will be cupcakes for all, plus food, music, games, sack races, a bouncy house and more.
That event will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 126 Ball Park Road. It will once again include a food drive for Martha’s Mission. For every item donated to the nonprofit organization, which helps many people in need around the county, the donors will be entered into a drawing for giveaways.
For more information, contact Stephanie Corman, Indian Beach deputy town clerk, in town hall at 252-247-6700.
Indian Beach, chartered by the N.C. General Assembly in 1973 is on Bogue Banks, just west of Pine Knoll Shores and east of Emerald Isle and split by the unincorporated Salter Path community.
It is thought that the name Indian Beach came about because of native American burial mounds discovered there.
For many years, the town had a permanent population of less than 100, but according to the latest figures it had grown to a year-round population of 228 by 2022. The population swells tremendously during tourism season as visitors flock to large condominiums on the ocean and Bogue Sound to enjoy the clean beaches and sparkling waters, not to mention restaurants.
The town’s history is intricately tied to that of Salter Path, which goes back to the 1920s or earlier and was primarily a fishing village. It’s still home to many of the original families, with familiar last names like Frost, Guthrie, Willis and Lewis.
