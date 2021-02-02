OTWAY — Crews were on the scene of a motor vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon near the Dollar General in Otway that temporarily forced the closure of both lanes of Highway 70.
The incident was reported around 3 p.m. Tuesday. According to reports, a vehicle struck the Dollar General building.
Crews with the Otway Fire & Rescue Department responded.
This is a developing report.
