NEWPORT - Newport residents and their furry friends have a new park to enjoy as The Newport Barking Lot opened its gates to the public Monday, April 10.
The first of its kind in Newport, the park was made possible thanks to the dedication and hard work of several individuals and organizations.
Matt Shortway with the Newport Parks and Recreation Department explained the Barking Lot has been in the works for approximately two years since the initial input was sought from the citizens.
"The Newport Barking Lot is an important addition to the community's recreational offerings," said Shortway. "Not only does it make people and our pets healthier, but it also allows us to socialize along with our dogs in a place like this."
Chance McCubbin, a Life Scout working on his Eagle, played an integral role in the creation of the park.
McCubbin worked closely with the town committee to bring the park's design to fruition and obtained donated supplies from Guy C. Lee Building Materials to build the park's benches, leash posts, ramp and dog jumps.
"We were under a lot of quick timing," McCubbin said. "While the council was planning the park, we told them we want to give you some of this stuff for free. My dad helped with most of this. I couldn't have done it without him, my family or any of my Scout crew."
In a short speech before the ribbon cutting, Newport Mayor Dennis Barber celebrated the community effort that brought the park to fruition.
"This is great for the community, great for the town," Barber said. "It's the first dog park in Newport, and we're very proud of all the people who donated to the event and helped pull it together. They did an outstanding job."
The park's name was chosen by contestant winners Sequoia Sady and the Riggan family.
The town council unanimously approved a proposal Sept. 8, 2022 to allocate $5,000 from the town fund balance to begin construction of the park.
The commissioners believed this amount, combined with $7,500 already earmarked by the town, would be enough to begin the first phase of construction.
The total cost for the park was projected at $25,000.
