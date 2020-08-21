Carteret County reports 11 COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County officials reported 11 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the overall total to 454 cases to date.
Of the known cases, the county reports 47 are considered active, a slight uptick from the 41 active cases reported Thursday, but down sharply from the 100 active COVID-19 cases reported earlier in the week.
In addition, there are no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized in Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
The county provides COVID-19 case updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov. The website also contains a map of Carteret County showing COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code. The map does not, however, differentiate between active and recovered cases.
Since the first COVID-19 case in Carteret County was confirmed in March, 401 people have recovered and six county residents have died. The most recent reported death occurred July 25.
Health providers have conducted 6,125 tests to date, with 122 test results pending, as of Friday. Officials urge individuals to continue following social distancing guidelines, wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently.
