Carteret Community College trustees tour new campus facilities

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College trustees got a taste Tuesday of two new campus buildings that are nearing completion.
CCC Board of Trustees members walked through the new $10.1 million Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center and $1.28 million Big Rock Career Center, which will soon house NCWorks and CCC classes and career services.
The 17,000-square-foot Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center opened in early February, and Tuesday students were attending classes in two of the four state-of-the-art kitchens housed in the building.
CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said there is still work being finalized on the building, even as students attend classes in the facility.
“We are in phase two on the project, which includes parking lot landscaping and paving, and we’re still completing punch-list items in the building,” she said. “There’s still furniture being brought in and we’re hooking up screens and sound equipment.”
Students and instructors didn’t seem to mind the commotion as they focused on baking cakes and making cheese while trustees walked through. In fact, the occupants said they were just glad to finally be in the building.
“I feel like I am in heaven every day,” baking and pastry instructor Chef Jennifer Summers said.
Student Casey Donnelly said, “This is tremendous compared to what we had. We have more space and it’s a beautiful facility. It’s absolutely fantastic to be in here.”
Student Britney Nelson agreed.
“I absolutely love the amount of space,” she said. “It’s elevated my learning experience going from such a small building to here. The students are going to learn a lot more.”
Student Jeff Huneycutt added, “I think it’s state of the art. We’re going to be spoiled when we get out in restaurants after working on all this equipment.”
The college in January demolished the former culinary arts center, which was an old restaurant with a leaking roof. Because of its smaller size, baking and pastry classes were held separately in the kitchen area of the Bryant Student Center.
The facility contains four teaching kitchens, a hospitality lab, a banquet room, additional food and supply storage areas, reception area, offices, classrooms, restrooms and an outdoor patio.
The hospitality lab, which is set up as a hotel room, will be used to instruct students in the tourism service industry.
The banquet room, which can serve up to 150 guests, contains wall dividers that can be used to create three smaller rooms for private events.
As for the brick patio, which contains a pizza oven, Dr. Mancini said she would like to add accent lighting in the trees that surround the area.
“This will look great from the water or around campus at night,” she said.
Photography and fine arts students will soon be hanging work in the building, she added.
CCC trustee Ed Wheatly, who is a county commissioner, said he was pleased with the new facility.
“I think it’s outstanding. It’s a great facility,” he said.
Funds for the building came from state bond and construction funds, the CCC Foundation, which purchased and donated the property, a county allocation, capital campaign proceeds, a Golden Leaf Grant and other private donations.
As for the Big Rock Career Center, it’s set to open in the next few weeks. NCWorks is scheduled to move into the building over the next week, with CCC employees soon to follow.
The career center is in a renovated former shopping center complex at Arendell and Banks Streets.
The center will offer job seekers and employers one location focused on success and career coaching, job placement, skill development, access to workforce training, resume and interview assistance and military/veterans assistance.
The facility has a large reception area that contains several computers for job searches, three CCC classrooms, offices, a veterans’ services area, a large conference room, interview rooms where employers can talk with potential employees and more.
The total cost of the building renovations, furniture, equipment and technology is $1.28 million. Funds for the facility come from $291,386 in county capital appropriations, $242,100 in CCC institutional funds, a $50,000 Wells Fargo grant and $696,756 in foundation donations and pledges.
The project got a financial boost in January 2020 thanks to a $200,000 donation from the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament Foundation, which is the reason the center was named after the organization.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.