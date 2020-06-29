Confirmed cases of COVID-19 jump by 15 since Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County jumped by more than a dozen over the weekend, with the county reporting 92 cases as of Monday afternoon.
Carteret County officials last reported 77 confirmed COVID-19 as of 5 p.m. Friday. The 92 cases reported Monday means there were 15 additional COVID-19 cases confirmed between Saturday and Monday.
The county provides confirmed COVID-19 case updates via its website, carteretcountync.gov, by 4 p.m. weekdays. An updated county map with cases broken down by zip code is also available on the website.
Of the 92 confirmed cases, the county reports 37 are active, 52 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services’ isolation requirements and three people have died. The county’s most recent death was reported in April.
Health providers, including county health officials, have taken specimens for COVID-19 testing from 1,923 patients, resulting in 92 positive confirmations, 1,737 negative results, two inconclusive and 92 pending tests.
