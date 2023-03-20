MOREHEAD CITY - The Morehead City Police Department Officer Tim Estep responded to the smell of smoke in the area of 402 N. 12th St. Sunday.
Upon arrival, Estep assisted by Officer Charles Lewis and Officer Ryan Adams witnessed heavy smoke and fire showing from the structure and located a person inside.
Estep pulled the person from the structure who was transported to the hospital with significant injuries sustained by the fire.
Morehead City Fire-EMS responded and were able to contain the fire within 30 min of arrival to the single residential structure.
Additional crews from Atlantic Beach Fire Department and Beaufort Fire Department assisted with mutual aid. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
