NEWPORT - Local authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect involved in a recent larceny at the Bogue Dollar General.
The incident occurred Feb. 20 at 5530 Highway 24 in Newport.
The suspect appears to be a middle-to-late aged white male, wearing a dark vest and a brimmed hat.
The Carteret County Sheriff's Office has released attached photos of the suspect and their vehicle.
Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective Courtney Howell at 252-728-8400 or call Crime Stoppers at 252-726-4636.
