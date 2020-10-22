Carteret County health officials review COVID-19 vaccination plan

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County Health Department Director Stephanie Cannon said Tuesday she and her staff are reviewing the state’s COVID-19 vaccine plan, which was released Friday.
“We are making adjustments to our existing mass vaccination plan,” she said. “Once we learn more about the specific vaccine that will be approved for use, when it will be available, and what populations will receive the vaccine first, we will make those adjustments in our plan. We will follow state and (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidance related to COVID vaccine administration.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services unveiled the plan Friday that describes the residents it will prioritize when a vaccine gets approved and becomes available.
“We anticipate that populations of focus for initial COVID-19 vaccination will likely be the critical workforce that provides healthcare and maintains essential functions of society, staff and residents in long-term care facilities, and people with two or more co-morbidities that put them at high risk for complications from COVID-19,” the report states.
The state will also consider prioritizing specific locations with vulnerable populations or high rates of spread.
The detailed, 148-page plan notes the groups of people getting a vaccine first will be reevaluated over time.
“Jurisdictions should anticipate that allocations may shift during the response based on supply, demand, and risk,” the report states.
The federal government will be responsible for giving money to North Carolina’s state, tribal and local health departments.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
