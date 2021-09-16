Officials confirm 2 more Carteret County COVID-19 deaths Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County health officials Thursday reported two more deaths of county residents that can be attributed to COVID-19, bringing the overall death toll to 74 since March 2020.
According to a release from the Carteret County Health Department, the two deaths occurred at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. One of the residents who died was in their 80s and the other was in their 50s, and both reportedly had underlying health conditions.
“All of us at Carteret County area saddened at the report of two more COVID-19 deaths within our community,” County Health Director Nina Oliver said in the release. “We send our sincere condolences to their families and friend.”
The health department reported one COVID-related death Monday, plus seven deaths last week, for a total of 10 deaths reported in only about a week’s time. That makes the past week the deadliest on record in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
The county also confirmed 53 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, putting the number of active cases at 450 as of Thursday afternoon. Total cases stand at 7,372, with 6,848 cases considered recovered.
Meanwhile, CHC had 17 COVID-related hospitalizations Thursday, two less than Wednesday, with four of the patients fully vaccinated and 13 patients not fully vaccinated.
The health department continues to offer the COVID-19 vaccine free to anyone 12 years of age and older. To make an appointment during an upcoming vaccination clinic, held Fridays and Wednesdays at the health department, call 252-728-8550, option 2.
