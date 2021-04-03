Area churches to celebrate Easter with in-person gatherings, safety precautions

CARTERET COUNTY — It’s been one year since the coronavirus pandemic forced Carteret County churches to hold Easter observances virtually or with members sitting in vehicles in parking lots.
Not so this year — with a variety of safety protocols in place, most county churches will celebrate with in-person Easter services. However, how it’s being handled varies by congregation.
At First United Methodist Church in Morehead City, the Rev. Powell Osteen said the church is offering five services to accommodate the crowds, yet cut down on the number of people at each service.
“We still have distancing and appropriate spacing, and masks are encouraged,” he said. “We have overflow spaces with livestreaming for all services. There is one room where masks are mandatory.”
Last year, the church offered a virtual service, and Rev. Osteen said he’s excited to see people once again joining together to celebrate.
“We are all so excited to see people coming back — cautiously and carefully. We will continue livestreaming because it’s a wonderful way to accommodate people who can’t attend in person. But it’s wonderful to see people come back. It’s the first time in 13 months I’ve seen some of these faces.”
At St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Beaufort, the Rev. Tammy Lee said her congregation would hold an outdoor, in-person service, with social distancing and masks required. Last year, the church offered only a virtual service.
“We’re capping the numbers (of attendees) and following the best scientific practices,” she said. “Everything is livestreamed for those uncomfortable with attending in person.”
For Cape Carteret Baptist Church, family ministry director Kim Jones said the church would hold a sunrise service at the Western Ocean Regional Access at Emerald Isle and two indoor services will be offered at the church.
“Masks are asked to be worn, and we do have a room set aside in the church where masks will be required,” she said. “We also offer an online option.”
Last Easter, the church had a drive-in service at MacDaddy’s in Cape Carteret.
“We were so grateful to be in cars last year at MacDaddy’s, but it feels so good to be back here in the church and to see people come back together,” Ms. Jones said. “I’m also excited that we’re doing our sunrise service on the beach.”
Davis Free Will Baptist Church’s pastor, the Rev. Jimmy Mercer, said his congregation is meeting indoor and in person for Easter.
“We’re back, but we’re not at full capacity. We mask up. We wash our hands and we’ll be spraying down the pews,” he said. “Last year, we were outside and met in vehicles.”
At Ann Street United Methodist Church in Beaufort, the Rev. Taylor Mills said his congregation was joining with Purvis Chapel AME Zion Church for an outdoor service with communion at 8:30 a.m. in the grassy area by Ann Street’s parking lot. His church will also have a traditional indoor service at 11 a.m., with safety precautions in place.
“We are retaining safety practices, like temperature checks at the door and social distancing, but we are bringing back some things we couldn’t do last year, like singing,” he said, adding that would involve one hymn at the end while everyone wears masks.
The church had a live-stream service last year.
At Glad Tidings Church in Morehead City, which normally offers one in-person service with safety protocols on Sunday, officials will offer two services at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Those attending were asked to register ahead of time. Pastor Tim Marriner said the church will be cleaned between the two services and services will continue over livestream. Last year’s service was virtual.
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City is also opting for an indoor, in-person Easter celebration, with masks requested. Last year, the church had a drive-in service.
Parkview’s pastor, the Rev. John Carswell, said he was looking forward to a more traditional celebration.
“It just feels so much more personal and real,” he said. “We just really felt a disconnect with the people when we couldn’t be together.”
All Saints Anglican Church pastor the Rev. Dave Linka said his church is holding traditional services inside at 9 a.m., but is partnering with Camp Albemarle to also offer an outdoor community service on the water at the camp at 10:30 a.m.
He said masks are requested, but not required.
“We ask, but do not mandate mask usage, with the exception of a mask-mandatory room adjacent to our sanctuary,” he said.
The church held a drive-in style Easter service in the church’s parking lot in 2020.
No matter how churches choose to celebrate Easter this year, the Rev. Linka said the main thing is congregations are able to worship together.
