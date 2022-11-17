BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency.
The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
“Your ongoing efforts to improve the condition of water resources in your jurisdiction are to be commended,” said N.C. Division of Water Resources Director Richard Rogers Jr. in a letter to the town.
The projected cost for the project is $391,000 and includes the installation of 16,600 square feet of pervious pavement in the parking lanes of Cedar Street between Orange and Marsh streets. The N.C. Coastal Federation will also contribute $75,000, with the town of Beaufort covering the remaining $120,500 cost.
Estimates from the town show the new pavement will capture approximately 6.4 acres of stormwater runoff from nearby properties.
Pervious pavement is designed to allow stormwater to pass through the surface into the soil below where the water is naturally absorbed. In contrast, normal pavement forces water and associated pollutants to run off the surface and into nearby storm drains and creeks.
Another project planned for Cedar Street will also complement the stormwater runoff collection. The N.C. Department of Transportation will create 14 bioswales at the corners of four street intersections in the area.
Bioswales are shallow depressions filled with vegetation designed to capture and filter runoff water as it moves downstream. Underdrains on the bioswales will be connected to the recently replaced stormwater main along Cedar Street.
“This positioning of the pavement should reduce the runoff directed to the bioswales, helping them to be more efficient at filtering pollutants, particularly during smaller storm events,” said Town Engineer Greg Meshaw. “The two projects are viewed as a step toward the town’s goal of watershed restoration.”
According to Beaufort’s Watershed Restoration Plan, approved in 2017, stormwater runoff is considered the primary pollutant of Town Creek.
“Reducing stormwater runoff to Town Creek will be an important step in restoring water quality,” Meshaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.