Newport Town Council says goodbye to exiting mayor pro tem as Shinn takes set on county board

NEWPORT — The Newport Town Council said goodbye last week to a long-standing member as he leaves to take a new position on the Carteret County Board of Commissioners.
The council met Feb. 10 for its regular meeting in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard and online via Zoom. It meeting was the last council meeting for Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shinn, who was appointed to the county’s governing board to fill the term of his father-in-law, former Commissioner Bill Smith.
Mr. Smith announced his resignation in January, citing health concerns.
At the Newport meeting last week, Mr. Shinn seemed emotionally moved as he expressed his “sincere appreciation to everyone I’ve worked with the last 10 years.”
“We’ve got some good men on this council and some good men and women on staff,” Mr. Shinn said. “I’m going to continue to work for the town and the county.”
Councilman David Heath said he and Mr. Shinn have worked closely during Mr. Shinn’s time on the council.
“Chuck’s heart has been here in support of the people of Newport,” Mr. Heath said. “We appreciate all your work and look forward to what you can do on the county board.”
With Mr. Shinn’s departure, there’s a vacancy on the town council until the remaining members appoint someone to serve the remainder of the term. Mayor Dennis Barber said the council will discuss Mr. Shinn’s successor at the next regular meeting Thursday, March 11.
“Nothing’s (been decided) 100 percent,” Mayor Barber said. “We’ve had some people show some interest.”
Last week, councilman Danny Fornes congratulated Mr. Shinn on his county appointment, saying he and other town officials will miss him, but he knows Mr. Shinn is “going to do well at that job.”
Councilman Mark Eadie echoed Mr. Fornes statements.
“The decision to place Councilman Chuck Shinn on the county board of commissioners was an excellent choice,” Mr. Eadie said. “He’ll undoubtedly be an excellent representative for the people of Newport and will be good for all of Carteret County.”
Councilman Bob Benedict said it’s been an honor to sit next to Mr. Shinn on the council.
“I think you moving up to county commissioner will be beneficial to Newport and the county,” he said to Mr. Shinn.
Mayor Barber, who swore Mr. Shinn into his new post Monday night, said it’s hard to talk about the outgoing councilman because “there’s so much to say.”
“We hate to see you go,” the mayor said at the Feb. 10 meeting, “but we appreciate everything you’ve done for Newport.”
