Carteret County reports 87 COVID-19 cases Monday

CARTERET COUNTY — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Carteret County jumped by 87 over the weekend to 998, but officials said Monday some of the new cases date back to July.
In a Monday afternoon COVID-19 update posted to Facebook, the Carteret County Health Department said it was notified late last week an area health care facility did not immediately report 28 COVID-19 cases, some dating back to July, to the health department or the N.C. Division of Public Health as required by law. The health department said the additional cases are reflected in Monday’s case update, partially accounting for the large increase since Friday.
“Most reference laboratories, used by area healthcare facilities, report electronically into the state’s system while some providers offer point-of-care tests or work with laboratories that do not automatically feed into the state’s system,” the county said in the post Monday. “…The Health Department has educated the facility on their requirement to report all positives and have been reassured this will not happen again. For the recent positive cases, the Health Department will immediately begin the case investigation and contact tracing processes.”
Of the 998 total confirmed cases, 132 are considered active, while 857 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The death toll remains at nine, with the most recent death recorded Oct. 4.
Eight people are reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with COVID-19 symptoms, up from six hospitalizations reported Friday.
In addition, the Carteret County public school system has reported two new cases in recent days, with one case confirmed Saturday at West Carteret High School and a case confirmed Monday at Morehead City Middle School. There have been 41 total cases connected to Carteret County schools since the beginning of the academic year in August.
Health providers in Carteret County have reportedly conducted 10,609 COVID-19 tests, to date, with 191 pending results as of Monday afternoon.
