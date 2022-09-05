EMERALD ISLE — Sea turtle season is slowly winding down along Bogue Banks and elsewhere on the North Carolina coast as nests continue to “boil.”
Coastwide, as of Monday morning, there had been 1,931 sea turtle nests reported. The record number recorded is 2,356 in 2019. In 2021, 1,497 were reported.
In Emerald Isle, Dale Baquer, head of the town’s all-volunteer nonprofit sea turtle patrol, said that as of Sunday, all but 10 of the 31 nests on the beach have hatched.
The latest one was reported Sunday. “It surprised us,” Baquer said. “It was a wild nest not found because no tracks were left.”
Of 113 eggs in the nest, 95 hatched for an excellent 84% mean egg hatch rate.
Saturday, the team reported that a nest hatched, and 102 of 113 hatchlings made it out for an even better hatch rate of 90%.
Hatch rates are critical to protecting and enhancing sea turtle species. According to the National Ocean Service, female sea turtles generally aren’t sexually mature until about age 30, although they might nest until they are 80. But they nest only every three to four years. NOS says that on the beach, hatchlings must escape natural predators like birds, crabs, raccoons and foxes to make it to the sea.
Sea turtle teams like the one in Emerald Isle seek to protect the hatchlings by building a lined path for them to the ocean and watching. Still, NOS states on its website that, “Once in the water, hatchlings are consumed by seabirds and fish. Few survive to adulthood, with estimates ranging from one in 1,000 to one in 10,000.”
There are also volunteer programs in Atlantic Beach, Indian Beach-Salter Path and Pine Knoll Shores, all trained and under the auspices of the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. Park rangers do the work in state parks and national seashores.
This year, according to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Sea Turtle Project, the mean hatch success rate in Emerald Isle as of Sunday has been 78%. Of the 31 nests, 30 are loggerheads, by far the most common species found in North Carolina. About 95 percent of the nests in the state are loggerhead. One Emerald Isle nest was from the critically endangered Kemp’s ridley, the smallest sea turtle.
Baquer said the nest total is good for Emerald Isle, especially considering there were only 26 in 2021. The town’s record is 52 in 2016.
Elsewhere on Bogue Banks, according to the latest reports on Seaturtle.org, home of the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission Sea Turtle Project:
O Pine Knoll Shores, 13 nests, four still incubating, mean hatch rate 91.2%, all loggerheads.
O Indian Beach-Salter Path, 10 nests, five still incubating, 82% mean hatch rate, all loggerheads.
O Atlantic Beach, six nests, two still incubating, 93.9% mean hatch rate, five loggerheads, one green turtle.
O Fort Macon State Park, six nests, three still incubating, mean hatch rate 95.5%, all loggerheads.
O Hammocks Beach State Park, 20 nests, six still incubating, 87% mean hatch rate, all loggerheads.
O Cape Lookout National Seashore, 435 nests, 179 still incubating, 426 loggerheads, five greens, one leatherback, three Kemp’s ridleys.
O Cape Hatteras National Seashore, 375 nests, 179 still incubating, 68.2% mean hatch rate, 359 loggerheads, 13 greens, one Kemp’s ridley, one leatherback, one unknown.
Nesting season generally begins in May and runs through August or early September. Hatching usually takes place within 60 days but sometimes takes up to 100 days.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.