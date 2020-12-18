Cedar Point board approves storage business expansion

CEDAR POINT — Town commissioners during a special meeting Dec. 10 voted 4-0 to approve the site plan for expansion of Cedar Point Storage, in the old Walston’s Hardware store building on Highway 24.
The action during the meeting, conducted on Zoom, followed a unanimous favorable recommendation by the Cedar Point Planning Board earlier this month.
The approved plan allows a 200-by-50 foot new steel building beside the existing building.
Owner Warren Benton told the planning board the new structure will be similar in appearance to the existing one. He plans additional landscaping and three more parking spaces for the business, which offers climate-controlled storage of household goods.
Mr. Benton also operates a U-Haul business at the site to aid customers of the primary business. There will be three U-Haul trucks at the site at any given time, according to the plan.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
