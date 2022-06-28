ATLANTIC BEACH — The Atlantic Beach Town Council voted unanimously Monday night to award a contract for architectural and engineering work for the planned redevelopment of the oceanfront boardwalk in the Circle Development District.
The $174,000 contract went to KUTONOTUK of Charlottesville, Va.
The council met in the town hall off Highway 58, and there was no debate before approving the contract.
In May, the council voted unanimously to pick KUTONOTUK for the boardwalk project but at that time did not award a contract.
The company proposes a boardwalk design incorporating features of the existing boardwalk, such as the existing seawall and the boardwalk’s concrete foundation.
It includes a central public park, labeled the Alfred B. Cooper Park, with a grove of live oak trees, as well as a pavilion structure with an upper deck for its roof.
On the west end of the boardwalk, the firm proposes building a new bathhouse with parking, a splash pad, a dune playground area and other features. The east end would include physical fitness features.
The town used an international design competition to select the architects to lead the design. More than 50 firms submitted designs for the competition.
After narrowing the field to three finalists, a competition jury selected KUTONOTUK as the winner.
The council held the competition because the boardwalk has fallen into disrepair and needs replacing.
Other finalists picked by the competition jury were Hudson Architects of Norwich, England and FORMA Architecture and Design of New York City.
The competition jury recommended KUTONOTUK because of how well its approach integrated ecology back into the boardwalk while also providing needed amenities, including a new pavilion to host events such as music festivals and movie nights, town officials said.
Leena Cho of KUTONOTUK in May said, “For us, the new boardwalk needed to act both as a central gathering space for the town and an extension to private patios and gardens of many adjacent homes and businesses.
“Instead of privileging one over the other, our design combined the two with a two-level boardwalk that is unique to the site, providing flexible use and connection to the urban coastal landscape.”
More than 1,000 people responded to a town survey about the boardwalk designs, including hundreds who provided detailed comments. These public comments, as well as input from the town council and homeowners along the boardwalk, will be considered as the design evolves.
KUTONOTUK will visit Atlantic Beach this summer to collect input directly from citizens and will refine the design based on public input.
The town is actively seeking grant funding to help pay for the boardwalk improvements and hopes to begin constructing the first phase of the new boardwalk this winter.
