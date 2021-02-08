Salvation Army to hold food distributions Down East

MOREHEAD CITY — Salvation Army workers loaded food boxes and packs of water into a large box truck Monday in preparation for a food distribution set for Tuesday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church.
The food distribution is one of two scheduled this week in Down East communities, according to Maj. Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army, who was helping load items in the truck, parked at the organization’s headquarters on Bridges Street.
“There are areas Down East in need of assistance and we want to make sure they have food,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “We know there’s a need from the number of families in that area that come here for help. We are aware that a food pantry in that area recently closed.”
The first distribution will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church. A second will be held at 6 p.m. Thursday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Marshallberg. Both will be drive-thru and first come, first served.
Maj. Goldfarb said 80 food boxes will be given out at each distribution, as well as 24-packs of bottled water. In addition, The Salvation Army plans to take additional refrigerated food that it will receive Tuesday from the N.C. Food Bank of Eastern North Carolina.
“We’re not sure yet what we will receive but I anticipate it being items like eggs and cheese,” Maj. Goldfarb said.
The Salvation Army had originally scheduled the two food distributions for January, but had to reschedule “due to unforeseen circumstances,” Maj. Goldfarb said.
