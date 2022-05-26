BEAUFORT/MOREHEAD CITY — Just in time for the big Memorial Day Weekend kickoff of tourism season, county officials Friday will reopen the popular public beach access facility on Radio Island.
The gate will open to the public at 8 a.m. The facility has been closed since late March, when work began on a county project to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek in Beaufort and use dredged material to nourish the eroded public beach on the island, which many love and use because the water is generally calmer than at ocean beaches. It’s especially popular among residents.
The dredging by T. D. Eure Marine Construction of Beaufort involved removal of more than 35,000 cubic yards of material from the creek and placing it on 2,775 linear feet of estuarine shoreline on the southeast side of Radio Island.
When the project began, officials estimated it would take about a month, and that prediction was accurate.
The county had been planning the Taylors Creek/Radio Island project for several years. Initially, the idea was to dredge and realign east Taylors Creek to match the rest of the creek along the Beaufort waterfront and to deposit spoils on the Atlantic Veneer property on Lennoxville Road in Beaufort.
However, Hurricane Florence in 2018 caused severe erosion along parts of Radio Island, including the public beach, so then-Carteret County Shore Protection Officer Greg Rudolph changed the plan last year to place the dredged material along Marine Road, which the U.S. Navy uses, and where erosion threatened two power poles.
The spoils were spread roughly from Old Town Yacht Club southward, parallel to Marine Road, to the Landing Craft Utility Ramp and bulkhead.
County officials opened two bids for the project Dec. 15 in Beaufort and awarded the contract to the lower of the two, T.D. Eure, for $1.57 million. There was no cost to the county, as officials were able to get a $1.3 million grant from the N.C. Shallow Draft Navigation Channel Dredging and Aquatic Weed Fund and $650,000 from the U.S. Department of Defense.
Typically, the state fund pays two-thirds of the cost for such projects, and the local government provides a one-third match. The federal grant was for the county’s one-third share.
The state aquatic weed and dredging fund gets its money from boat motor fuel taxes and fees from boat title purchases and transfers. The defense department provided its grant because of the Navy’s use of the Radio Island project and because many military families use the public beach.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
