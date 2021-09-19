Carteret Community College to hire dedicated contact tracer as COVID-19 cases on campus tick up

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College is seeking a part-time employee to assist with contact tracing of those exposed to confirmed cases of COVID-19 while on campus.
“The college is in search of a dedicated contract tracer to manage the increased load and to improve communication and check-ins with quarantined students and employees,” CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini said during the college’s board of trustees meeting Tuesday in the Wayne West Building.
As of Tuesday, the college had seven active COVID-19 cases, with the last known exposure on campus Sept. 9, according to public information officer Logan Okun.
“Active cases are individuals who report testing positive and have been on campus within a 48-hour window from symptom onset or a positive test,” Ms. Okun said.
There have been 61 total confirmed cases at the college since the start of the pandemic.
With the current positive cases, Dr. Mancini said two classes are under quarantine.
“We’ve experienced an uptick since Labor Day,” Dr. Mancini noted.
The college is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines when notifying people of known contact, according to Dr. Mancini.
She emphasized the college continues to require masks to be worn in all campus buildings unless a person is alone in their office. Officials also recommend masking outside of buildings when in close proximity to others.
She estimated 68% of the college’s employees are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.
“Of our permanent employees, 113 of 165 have been vaccinated,” she said. “I am less sure about students.”
Dr. Mancini said employees and students can voluntarily upload their vaccination cards to the college’s website, “but we normally find out when we have to contact trace and they have been exposed.”
