County reports 20 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday

CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County reported 20 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday, the largest single-day increase in cases seen in several weeks.
The additional cases bring the county’s to-date total to 580, with 60 cases considered active. The county reports 514 people in Carteret County have recovered from COVID-19, and six residents have died.
In addition, one person is reportedly hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City with COVID-19 as of Thursday.
Also Thursday, Carteret Community College confirmed one case tied to the institution.
The county provides case count updates weekdays via its website, carteretcountync.gov, and the Carteret County government and health department Facebook pages. The updates also include a county map showing confirmed COVID-19 cases broken down by zip code.
To date, health providers have conducted 7,055 COVID-19 tests, leading to five inconclusive test results. As of Thursday, 164 tests were pending.
County health officials encourage people to continue following social distancing guidance, wearing a face covering and washing their hands frequently to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
