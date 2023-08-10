MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Community College hospitality and culinary arts programs will soon roll out a new food truck, thanks to a generous donation from Beaufort Wine and Food.
Lindsay Parker, president of Beaufort Wine and Food, presented a $100,000 check to CCC officials during the college’s trustees meeting, held Aug. 9 in the CCC Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center.
“We can’t think of a more appropriate pillar in the community to donate to than this college. We are so excited about this,” Parker said after presenting the check. “We are looking forward to seeing what comes out of this.”
She added that Beaufort Wine and Food, a nonprofit that holds fundraising festivals and events, with proceeds going to area nonprofits, is a strong believer in the college. She pointed out that the past few years the organization has donated more than $250,000 to the CCC Foundation.
CCC Board of Trustee Chairperson Melodie Darden thanked Parker and the nonprofit for the donation, which will be used to purchase the food truck to use in a variety of ways.
“This item has been on the faculty’s wish list for a while and we are grateful to Beaufort Wine and Food for making this wish come true,” she said.
Darden continued that the culinary arts faculty has planned multiple uses for the vehicle.
“It will allow us to offer a food truck certification curriculum,” Darden said. “We will be working with (Carteret County Public Schools) child nutrition services to identify food insecure public school students so our program can help distribute weekend and holiday food packs with recipes on how to prepare healthy meals.”
The college also proposes to use the food truck on the road for recruiting events for CCC programs. The institution plans to add food truck experiences and information to existing courses to expose students to other career/business options. In addition, the truck will be used to conduct food demonstrations for the (NC) Seafood Festival.
“This gift is a testament to our strong partnership, and we will be good stewards of this investment for our students and county,” Darden said.
Other trustees, such as Doug Starke, also thanked Beaufort Wine and Food.
“This is an extremely generous gift to the college,” he said.
Trustee Doug Brady agreed.
“This is a testament to the college and culinary school. Without the staff and their dedication, this school would not enjoy the success that it does,” Brady said.
In other action, trustees:
Welcomed new trustee Will Rogers, a CPA in Morehead City, who fills the unexpired term of the late David Long.
Approved appointments of trustees Catherine Parker, Penny Hooper and Wrenn Johnson to the trustees’ nomination committee.
Heard a report about the college’s paid parental leave policy. The state requires all state agencies to offer paid parental leave. For CCC, this includes eight weeks paid leave for a mother and four weeks for parents who adopt.
Heard from CCC President Dr. Tracy Mancini that fall enrollment numbers are within 5% of last year’s fall enrollment figures, with several days left to register. Students report for fall semester classes Aug. 15.
Heard that the CCC Foundation has so far raised $176,00 toward its $304,000 goal for Joslyn Hall renovations.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
