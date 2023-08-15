BEAUFORT - Monday night's town of Beaufort Board of Commissioners meeting included significant discussions about improvements to local facilities with the Waterfront Improvement Project's budget and update the highlight of those discussions.
The town's water-based assets, including docks and dock utilities like power, water and sewer, as well as fuel distribution, are being upgraded as part of the Waterfront Improvement Project. Bulkhead and boardwalk upgrades are also being made.
The board of commissioners first discussed the Waterfront Improvement Project in September of last year after hearing a presentation on the recommendations for improvements from the Harbor & Waterways Master Plan Advisory Committee.
After a month, the board requested that Todd Clark, the town manager, go out and examine the private market with Doug Townsend, the chairman of the Harbor and Waterways Committee. The goal was to then determine if there was a market for a private investment in capital and if it could be utilized to manage and improve Beaufort's waterfront assets.
There is a market.
According to Chairman Townsend, there is a thriving market of businesses interested in pursuing a concessionaires' leader agreement with the town. Many of these interested firms already have investments in the Crystal Coast and are searching for additional long-term leasing agreements. Seven companies want to move forward in the process.
The town projects a substantial $25 to $35 million expenditure for the Waterfront Improvement Project before grants or loans. Some of the subsidies are only for water-based upgrades, while others, like the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities or BRIC grant program, demand that 30% of the engineering be completed before receiving approval.
The town asked for approval of the Capital Reserve Fund (CRF) Budget Amendment #17 and the Capital Project Waterfront Improvement Budget Ordinance.
By passing this ordinance, the Capital Project Fund for Waterfront Improvements is created, along with a transfer request for $600,000 from the Capital Reserve Fund. The funds will be used as seed money and ongoing operations capital to further the process.
Later in the meeting, the commissioners amended the CRF and approved the ordinance. Design, construction and delivery is expected to take 18 months.
Another major financial expenditure presented during the meeting was the consideration for real property purchase, real property exchange and budget amendment for three properties located in Beaufort at a combined cost of $1,506,700.
The board of commissioners has expressed interest in buying real estate for the future design and development of cutting-edge municipal amenities like town hall or administrative buildings. The board of commissioners meeting agenda states that this purchase was made because several of the town's current facilities are no longer functional and don't serve the needs of the public or the town employees.
Currently, the town hall is located at what used to be the town post office on the junction of Pollock and Front streets.
Clark was instructed by the board of commissioners to assist with the acquisition of three parcels of land close to Live Oak Street and Campen Road. Samuel C. Gibbs III owns two of the lots, which total 15.68 acres. Now, Mercer Building & Design Inc. is the owner of the other 0.22-acre parcel of land.
At the meeting Monday night, the staff recommended that the board entertain four separate motions:
1. Motion for approval/ratification of real estate purchase contract between town of Beaufort and Gibbs.
2. Motion for approval/ratification of real estate purchase contract between town of Beaufort and Mercer.
3. Motion to approve Resolution #23-12, authorizing exchange of real property.
4. Motion to approve Budget Amendment #2.
Although no official purchase of land or timeline of construction has been established, there has been several surveys and environmental assessments of the parcels have been ordered to determine the overall health and probability of contamination to the site.
The town of Beaufort website has all additional information, and the next board of commissioners meeting is scheduled for Sept. 9 at 6 p.m. in the Beaufort Train Depot.
