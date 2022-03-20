CCSO investigating death of Newport man found dead in roadway

NEWPORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol are investigating the death of a Newport man found deceased in the roadway on the 100 block of Harris Road in Newport Sunday.
According to a release, at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday, a passerby stopped and called 911 after observing the man lying in the road. Authorities have identified the victim and are in the process of notifying next of kin but did not immediately release his name.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of death and the victim was transported to Carteret Health Care. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call crime stoppers at 252-726-4636.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.