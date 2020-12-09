FBI assists Army operation out of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH — Federal Bureau of Investigation personnel were operating out of Anchorage Marina in Atlantic Beach Wednesday morning as they assist the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command.
FBI Public Affairs Officer Shelley Lynch, out of the Charlotte field office, confirmed personnel were in the local area assisting the CID. However, she was unable to provide any additional information.
The News-Times has reached out to the CID and is awaiting a response.
This is a developing report.
